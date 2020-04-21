UrduPoint.com
District Police Place Soaps Water Tanks In City As Precaution Against COVID-19

Tue 21st April 2020

District Police place soaps water tanks in city as precaution against COVID-19

In order to contain COVID-19 from spreading further, the district Police Tuesday placed water tanks along with soaps in different areas of the city for hand wash as preventive measure

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :In order to contain COVID-19 from spreading further, the district Police Tuesday placed water tanks along with soaps in different areas of the city for hand wash as preventive measure.

On the directives of Deputy Inspector General and the Senior Superintendent of Police, water tanks along with soaps were placed near Agha Khan hospital, Pakora Chowk Qasimabad, Giddu Chowk, Autobhan Road, Qamaruz Zaman Shah Chowk near Al Rahim Restaurant Latifabad and Kohinoor Chowk near Resham Nazar for washing hands to prevent coronavirus from spreading further.

On duty Police officials and the general public have been advised to wash their hands, maintain social distancing and adopt other precautionary measures as advised by health department authorities to defeat coronavirus pandemic.

