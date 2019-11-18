UrduPoint.com
District Police Recover 164 Kgs Hashish In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 04:17 PM

District police recover 164 kgs hashish in Bahawalpur

District police of Bahawalpur arrested 110 drug pushers during last one month and recovered 164 kilograms of hashish and 4,111 bottles of liquor and wine from their possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :District police of Bahawalpur arrested 110 drug pushers during last one month and recovered 164 kilograms of hashish and 4,111 bottles of liquor and wine from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur, Sarfaraz Khan Virk, police teams conducted raided at dens in several areas during last one month and apprehended 110 accused who were involved in sale of narcotics .

He said that the police also recovered 164 kilograms hashish and 4111 bottles of liquor and wine from the possession of the suspects. He concluded that the police of different police stations lodged 109 cases against the arrested accused.

Further probe was underway.

