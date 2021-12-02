District police seizes 4000 fertilizer bags from mill

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) ::District administration in its continued crackdown against fertilizer hoarders, seized 4000 fertilizer bags from a seed mill at Basti Larr on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Amir Iftikhar along with police and agriculture department teams raided and recovered 4000 fertilizer bags which was used to hide for black marketing.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Amir Iftikhar said that the seized fertilizer would be sold to the farmers on controlled rates.

He said that strict monitoring of supply chain of fertilizer was being ensured as per directions of Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan.