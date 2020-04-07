District police set up blood donation camp for Thalassemia patients

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :A blood donation camp was set up at Police Lines here on Tuesday to donate blood for the Thalassemia patients.

District Police Officer Bahawalpur Sohaib Ashraf,on the occasion said the camp was set up to provide blood to the Thalassemia patients who were suffering during the lockdown.

He said that district police were determined to serve the community.

Police officers and personnel from District police, Elite Force, Dolphin Force and Wireless Telecommunication section donated blood at the camp.