District Police Setup Complaint Boxes In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 12:11 AM

District Police setup complaint boxes in city

District Police in a bid to listen and redress public grievances launched complaint boxes in different areas of city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :District Police in a bid to listen and redress public grievances launched complaint boxes in different areas of city.

On the directives of SSP Hyderabad Sajid Ameer Sadozai complaint boxes will run under the supervision of Incharge Command and control Sub Inspector Nawab khan.

The main objective of set up complaint boxes was to collect information about the hideouts of criminals, sexual assault with women and children, drug peddling and crimes.

Citizens can drop necessary documents in complaint boxes installed in different areas of the city including Hyder Chowk, Hussain Plaza corner,Latiafabad unit 7,8 chowk, Ali Palace Chowk Qasimabad and Press Club. SSP has asked people to cooperate with the police for buildup healthy society and elimination of crime.

