District police Shangla chalk out security plan for Ramazan

The district police on Monday chalked out a comprehensive security plan for holy month of Ramazan to ensure smooth flow of traffic besides security during Sehr and Iftar timings

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :The district police on Monday chalked out a comprehensive security plan for holy month of Ramazan to ensure smooth flow of traffic besides security during Sehr and Iftar timings.

District Police Officer Malik Ejaz chairing a high level meeting of police officers and officials, finalized the arrangements for security plan and directed all police officials to keep strict security on all entry and exits points of the city.

He directed to ensure legal use of loudspeaker during the holy month besides keeping eye on profiteering and hoarding.

He further directed to beef up police patrolling during specific times in Ramazan and also carry out search and strike operations on daily basis against anti state and criminal elements.

The DPO asked all DSPs and SHOs to be on roads especially during Iftar time and check police rider squads on daily basis and issue on spot directives in case of any untoward incident.