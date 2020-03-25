UrduPoint.com
District Police Will Make Sure The Implementation Of Section 144: DPO

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 05:41 PM

District police will make sure the implementation of section 144: DPO

DPO Sargodha, Ammara Ather said that for the safety of citizen the district police will make sure the implementation of section 144 across the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :DPO Sargodha, Ammara Ather said that for the safety of citizen the district police will make sure the implementation of section 144 across the district.

During visit in different parts of the city on Wednesday the DPO Ammara said that police officers have been deputed throughout the district adding that no relief will be given to the violators at any cost.

She said that the government of Punjab has taken the security steps for the safety and protection of the citizens from the fatal effects of the Coronavirus so it was necessary for all of us to make sure complete implementation on the directions of district administration.

She further said that Bazaars, Markets, Shopping plazas, Parks and every kind of Public Transport will be remained close till April 07.

