District Polio Committee Meeting Held To Review Preparations

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2025 | 06:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) A crucial meeting of the District Polio Committee was held at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Sukkur, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Nadir Shahzad Khan here Wednesday. The meeting aimed to review preparations for the upcoming polio campaign and ensure a collective effort to eradicate the disease.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that all departments must work together with a unified strategy to eliminate polio.

He highlighted the need for serious attention to the continuous positive samples from Maka Pumping Station and Miani over the past 16 months. DC made it clear that focal persons would be held accountable for any discrepancies in data and registration, and fake reporting would not be tolerated.

He directed the health department to accelerate the verification process for zero-dose registration in routine immunization and report any shortage of staff in certain Union Councils.

The Deputy Commissioner stressed that performance would not be compromised in the fight against polio, and any shortcomings would not be tolerated. He directed that polio teams be motivated, refusal cases be properly documented, and Union Councils with low performance be given special attention.

The police department was instructed to enhance security arrangements during the campaign and increase patrolling in rural areas.

The education department was directed to create awareness about the polio campaign in morning school assemblies and provide full cooperation to polio teams during the campaign.

Private schools were asked to provide complete lists of students to facilitate the campaign. DC emphasized that all institutions must work together to make the campaign a success.

The next polio campaign, themed "Our Commitment - Polio-Free Sindh," will run from September 1 to September 7.

Preparations for the campaign are complete, but the shortage of funds has led to a reduction in staff at transit and fixed points.

According to the briefing, polio teams' performance has shown significant improvement over the past three months.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from various departments, including ADC-II Bushra Mansoor, DHO Sukkur Dr. Ali Gul Shah, Assistant Commissioners, and representatives from Rotary Club Sukkur, Social Welfare, Police, and Education.

