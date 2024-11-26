Open Menu

District Polio Eradication Committee Meeting Held

Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2024 | 10:46 PM

Deputy Commissioner Zain ul Aabdinn Memon presided over a meeting of district polio eradication committee to review arrangements for upcoming polio campaign to take place from 16th to 22nd December, 2024

Deputy Commissioner urged relevant authorities to devise a comprehensive strategy to eliminate polio disease to save innocent children from disability.

He said that we should have to pay more attention to refusal cases in areas which are risky regarding existence of polio and it will be a big achievement if we become successful to motivate parents in these areas.

DC also urged to avoid fake marking and lauded efforts of relevant officers of Latifabad and Qasimabad Talukas on better performance.

DC also reviewed ongoing campaign of protective vaccination (Big Catch up) and directed officers of Health department to take necessary steps for ensuring fumigation and other measures to prevent people from Dengue and Malaria, N stop officer of District eradication committee and divisional N stop officer Dr. Jamshed Khanzada apprised the meeting that over 50,0000 children upto 5 years age will be administered polio drops for which 1550 mobile teams, 160 fixed teams, 85 transit teams had been constituted while 387 area Incharges and 122 UCMs would perform their duty .

Assistant Commissioners of four talukas, District Health officer Hyderabad and other officers were also present in the meeting.

