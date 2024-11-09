Open Menu

District Population Welfare Department Observes “Iqbal Day”

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2024 | 03:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The District Population Welfare Department Abbottabad Saturday hosted an event to obseeve “Iqbal Day,” aiming to emphasize the teachings of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal and the importance of his vision for a progressive, developed nation.

District Population Welfare Officer Suhail Imran, Dr. Saba, Deputy Demographer Sidra Malik, and a large audience of men and women were present during the event.

Suhail Imran and Sidra Malik during their address paid homage to Dr. Iqbal, lauding his role as the “Poet of the East” and a key contributor to Pakistan’s foundation. They highlighted Iqbal’s deep regard for youth, whom he likened to eagles with high aspirations and determination.

Suhail Imran stressed that achieving a prosperous life requires future planning in line with Iqbal’s ideals.

He explained that, just as individuals plan for education, careers, and family, similar foresight should be applied to family planning, taking into account available resources. Children are a blessing, he noted, and spacing births promotes both maternal health and a bright future for children.

He also raised concerns about Pakistan’s rising population, which he linked to serious challenges in healthcare, education, poverty, food security, water scarcity, and unemployment. Given these issues, Suhail emphasized the need for public awareness on family planning, reproductive health, and contraception to empower young people and married couples to plan their lives and contribute to a stable society.

