District price assessment committee meeting held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :District price assessment committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir at DC office here on Wednesday.

In the meeting, rates were proposed of government lands for their auction.

The Committee proposed 160,000 per marla price for sale of 316 plots of Gawala colony, Chak no 66 NB, while the rates were proposed for sale of government land to Sargodha development authority for construction of truck terminal near Jhal Chakkiyan.

The committee proposed rates for setting up phase 2 of Small Industrial Estate on 47 kanals 15 marla commercial and on 808 kanals 10 non-commercial lands near Chak No. 92 NB.

The meeting proposed official prices for the sale of various petrol pumps, while estimating the sale price of the remaining shops on the first and second floors of Trust Plaza.

Additional deputy Comissioner Revenue Shahrukh Khan, ACs of all tehsils and officers of concerned department were attended the meeting.