UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Price Assessment Committee Meeting Held

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 01:47 PM

District price assessment committee meeting held

District price assessment committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir at DC office here on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :District price assessment committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir at DC office here on Wednesday.

In the meeting, rates were proposed of government lands for their auction.

The Committee proposed 160,000 per marla price for sale of 316 plots of Gawala colony, Chak no 66 NB, while the rates were proposed for sale of government land to Sargodha development authority for construction of truck terminal near Jhal Chakkiyan.

The committee proposed rates for setting up phase 2 of Small Industrial Estate on 47 kanals 15 marla commercial and on 808 kanals 10 non-commercial lands near Chak No. 92 NB.

The meeting proposed official prices for the sale of various petrol pumps, while estimating the sale price of the remaining shops on the first and second floors of Trust Plaza.

Additional deputy Comissioner Revenue Shahrukh Khan, ACs of all tehsils and officers of concerned department were attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Petrol Shahrukh Khan Sale Sargodha Price All Government

Recent Stories

PHA suspends two officials for negligence over scu ..

8 minutes ago

Ukraine's Opposition Platform Party Initiates Zele ..

3 minutes ago

OPPO Pakistan becomes the Proud Sponsor of Peshawa ..

23 minutes ago

Kohat WSSP holds walk to raise awareness about cle ..

3 minutes ago

Impartial plebiscite on Kashmir remains Pakistan's ..

3 minutes ago

Five POs arrested in sargodha

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.