District Price Committees Being Activated In Punjab: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to CM Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday that district price committees were being activated to control hoarding and profiteering while Punjab Price Control Authority would soon be established.

Addressing a press conference here at Punjab Food Authority (PFA) headquarters, she said the Punjab government had promulgated Prevention of Hoarding Ordinance 2020 to discourage hoarding of essential commodities by traders. She said that on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the teams of PFA were actively working round the clock against adulteration mafia and strictly monitoring the food supply chains ranging from small vendors to luxury hotels.

She said the presence of adulteration mafia was the biggest challenge, however, during the last two years, the government had taken historical initiatives to ensure the provision of hygienic food to citizens.

She said that milk testing labs had started their operation at the entry and exit points of the city, whereby citizens were able to get milk tested for free. She maintained special bike squads had been brought out for checking of food points at motorways.

She said the PFA was taking every possible step to materialize the dream of healthy Punjab into reality.

After the success of pilot project in Lahore, the government was working on the legislation of pasteurization for the provision of pure milk, she asserted.

Dr Firdous said that a family in Punjab was controlling the prices of poultry products for personal benefits.

She said that N-League appointed its blue-eyed in every department to promote its corrupt agendas. She said the second wave of corona was more lethal than the first one. The number of corona cases increased drastically in every city where the opposition held its public meeting, she added.

She said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was responsible for spreading corona in the country and it was taking revenge from the innocent people. She said the government was not creating any hurdle in the way of opposition but law would take its due course against the violators.

To a question, she said that Bilawal was acting like a stubborn child and making a childish demand of Prime Minister's resignation which would never be fulfilled. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan came to power through a legal and constitutional process.

On the occasion, PFA Chairman Umer Tanveer Butt said the PFA was vigilantly monitoring the food industry including milk industry at all levels as per food law by placing pickets at the entry and exit points of the cities in Punjab. He said the future plans of PFA include mobile testing labs and establishment of PFA radio stationfor public awareness.

Director General Punjab Food Authority Rafaqat Ali was also present on the occasion.

