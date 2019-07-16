UrduPoint.com
District Price Control Committee Finalises Edibles' Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 05:11 PM

District price control committee finalises edibles' rates

Deputy Commissioner Salwat Saeed has said that provision of edibles on the government fixed rates was a responsibility of the state and the local administration, adding that no one would be allowed to sell edibles at their own rates

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Salwat Saeed has said that provision of edibles on the government fixed rates was a responsibility of the state and the local administration, adding that no one would be allowed to sell edibles at their own rates.

Chairing a meeting of the district price control committee here, she said that no check and balance was maintained on the wholesale dealers in the past. The market rates would be decided by the government now so that relief could be provided to people, she added.

She said that the administration would ensure that price lists are issued in urdu and English languages. The shopkeepers would be bound to display these lists on prominent points at their shops.

The DC, taking notice of sale of chemical mixed milk in markets, directed the officials concerned to take action in this regard.

According to the government fixed rates, the prices of per kilogramme Basmati rice has been decided Rs 133, Basmati Rice-386 Rs 68, Daal Channa Rs 103 and 96, Daal Moong 106 and 93, Daal Maash (washed) Rs 148, Daal Moong (washed) Rs 148 per kg.

The price of Mutton fixed at Rs 700 per kg, meat Rs 350 per kg, Baisan Rs 103 per kg, Tandoori Roti 100-gram Rs 7 and simple Naan (100-gram) Rs 9.

The price of White Channa (local) Rs 102 per kg, Milk Rs 70 per litre, yogurt Rs 80 per kg, red chilli Rs 330 kg and Masoor Rs 82 per kg.

She directed the price control magistrates to ensure implementation of the prices and weight of Roti and Naan and also take action against those violating the instructions.

