UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Price Control Committee Finalizes Rates

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 01:20 PM

District price control committee finalizes rates

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh Wednesday said provision of edibles at government rates was responsibility of the state and local administration.

While chairing a meeting of the District Price control committee here on Wednesday, he said that the district government was working hard to provide maximum relief to customers,adding that the team regularly checked the quantity, quality and rates of consumer products, said a handout issued here.

The meeting decided the rates of 15 edibles items in consultation with the concerned officials and representatives of traders.

According to decided rates.

the price of per kilogram basmati rice (old) was set as Rs 140, basmati rice (new) Rs 135,daal channa Rs 135 and 125, daal moong 210, daal mash (washed) Rs 215, daal Masoor Rs 95-110,mutton price Rs 800per kg, beef Rs 400 per kg, gram flour Rs 115 per kg,tandoori roti 100 gram Rs 6 and plain naan (100 gram) Rs 10.

Similarly, the prices of White Channa Rs 90-105 per kg, Milk Rs 70 per liter, yogurt Rs 80 per kg while rate of red chili Rs 300, kg.

The DC directed the Price Control Magistrates to ensure implementation of new prices,adding that no one would be allowed to sale edibles at their own rates.

Related Topics

Sale Price Government Flour

Recent Stories

PM to visit Karachi on Friday, says Shibli Faraz

17 minutes ago

Liquor Case: NAB DG says Punjab CM couldn’t answ ..

26 minutes ago

Saudi Crown Prince meets US President Advisor Kush ..

53 minutes ago

Esra Bilgic gives befitting reply to hater objecti ..

53 minutes ago

'Natural calamities provide opportunity to set pri ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa Foundation sends AED4 million of urgent re ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.