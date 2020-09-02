District price control committee finalizes rates

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh Wednesday said provision of edibles at government rates was responsibility of the state and local administration.

While chairing a meeting of the District Price control committee here on Wednesday, he said that the district government was working hard to provide maximum relief to customers,adding that the team regularly checked the quantity, quality and rates of consumer products, said a handout issued here.

The meeting decided the rates of 15 edibles items in consultation with the concerned officials and representatives of traders.

According to decided rates.

the price of per kilogram basmati rice (old) was set as Rs 140, basmati rice (new) Rs 135,daal channa Rs 135 and 125, daal moong 210, daal mash (washed) Rs 215, daal Masoor Rs 95-110,mutton price Rs 800per kg, beef Rs 400 per kg, gram flour Rs 115 per kg,tandoori roti 100 gram Rs 6 and plain naan (100 gram) Rs 10.

Similarly, the prices of White Channa Rs 90-105 per kg, Milk Rs 70 per liter, yogurt Rs 80 per kg while rate of red chili Rs 300, kg.

The DC directed the Price Control Magistrates to ensure implementation of new prices,adding that no one would be allowed to sale edibles at their own rates.