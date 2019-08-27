District price control committee finalizes rates

Deputy Commissioner Bhakhar Asif Ali Farrukh has said provision of edibles on government rates was responsibility of the state and local administration adding that no one would be allowed to sale edibles at their own rates

BHAKHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) -:Deputy Commissioner Bhakhar Asif Ali Farrukh has said provision of edibles on government rates was responsibility of the state and local administration adding that no one would be allowed to sale edibles at their own rates.

According to hand out said Tuesday that chairing a meeting of the District Price control committee the Deputy Commissioner said that no check and balance was ever made on the wholesale dealers whereas only the small dealers were monitored in the past.

Deputy Commissioner said that administration will ensure the sale of edibles on approved price lists while the lists would also be issued to the shopkeepers both in English and urdu languages. The shopkeepers would also be bounded to display the price lists on the prominent places.

The meeting decided the rates of edibles in consultation with the concerned officials and representatives of traders.

According to decided rates the prices of per kilogram Basmati Rice (old) has been decided Rs 130, Basmati Rice (New) Rs 115, Daal Channa Rs 100 and 110, Daal Mong 145- 150, Daal Mash (Washed) Rs 150, Daal Masoor Rs 93-110.

Mutton price Rs 800per kg, Beef Rs 400 per kg, Baisan Rs 120 per kg, Tandoori Roti 100 gram Rs 6 and Simple Naan (100 gram) Rs 10.

Similarly, the prices of White Channa Rs 80-90 per kg, Milk Rs 70 per liter, yogurt Rs 75 per kg while rate of red chili Rs 300 kg.

The deputy commissioner has directed the Price Control Magistrates to ensure implementation the prices of edibles.