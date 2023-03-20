District Price Control Committee fixed rates of essential commodities

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar on Monday chaired a meeting of District Price Control Committee in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner office

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar on Monday chaired a meeting of District price Control Committee in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner office.

The prices of food items were reviewed in the meeting.

Deputy Director Industries Zubair Abbasi, Assistant Director Agricultural Marketing Manza Javed, District Health Officer Dr. Khalid Chanar, and officers of related departments were present.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance said that the sale of food items should be ensured at fixed rates. He saidthat Price Control Magistrates should remain active in the field to curb artificial inflation.