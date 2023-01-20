District Price Control Committee meeting held

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Muhammed Khalid chaired a District Price Control Committee meeting on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners Shiza Rehman, Dr Rashid Watto, Zohaib Ahmad Anjam, DO Industries Zeeshan and price magistrates.

Addressing the meeting participants, Muhammed Khalid said the government was taking all possible measures to ensure the supply of daily use items to people at affordable prices.

He said that the Primary responsibility of price magistrates was to ensure sale of essential commoditiesat fixed rates in the district and take strict action against profiteers and hoarders.