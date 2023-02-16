District Price Control Committee reviews prices of essential items

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan chaired the District Price Control Committee meeting here on Thursday.

DO Industries Rashida Batool, District food Controller (DFC) Azmat Ali, Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Extension Dr.

Sajjad Mehmood, General Secretary Anjuman-e-Tajran Sialkot Sheikh Javed Haider and the representatives of various associations attended the meeting.

In the meeting, the prices of essential goods were reviewed. Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mahmood Awan said that in the light of the members' suggestions, new price list would be issued soon.

He expressed hope that Anjuman-e-Tajran and members of the committee would play their full role in preventing artificial inflation, but the price control magistrates would ensure indiscriminate action against profiteers.