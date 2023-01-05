UrduPoint.com

District Price Control Meeting Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2023 | 03:10 PM

District price control meeting held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :A meeting of the District price Control Committee was held in the DC Office Committee Room under the chairmanship of Chairman District Price Control Committee Sialkot Chaudhary Muhammad Akhlaq.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas, District Officer (DO) Industries Rashida Batool, President Anjuman-e-Tajran Haji Mehr Ghulam Mujtaba, General Secretary Sheikh Javed Haider, President Grocery Association Sheikh Aqeel Kapoor, Ashfaq Nazr, Sheikh Habibur Rahman, District Food Controller (DFC) Azmat Ali, Assistant Director (AD) Agriculture Jawahar Ali, Shamim Khan Lodhi and others.

In the meeting, the prices of various food items were reviewed in detail and recommendations were made for new prices.

Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq said that the shopkeepers should ensure the sale of food items at fixed prices and should not charge excessive prices.

He said action will be taken against the hoarders and illegal profiteers without discrimination as per the law.

