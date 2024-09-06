District price review committee to ensure affordable food items

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Friday chaired a meeting of the District Price Review Committee aimed at ensuring the availability of food items at affordable rates across the district.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner emphasized the district administration’s commitment to controlling inflation and providing food items to citizens at reasonable prices as per the official rate list. He instructed hotel representatives to ensure fair pricing for tea per cup, meals, and bakery items, based on a comparative analysis of prices in other districts.

Various officials, including price control magistrates, trader representatives, and officers from the food department, livestock, industries, and consumer protection were present in the meeting.

Trader representatives pledged their full cooperation in adhering to the established price list and providing relief to the public by ensuring compliance with regulations.

The meeting was attended by AC Zark Yar Khan Toru, AAC Sana Fatima, AAC Revenue Arshad Mahmood, District Food Controller Tariq Khan, and Assistant Director Industries and Consumer Protection Muhammad Ibrahim, along with representatives from the Hotel Association, Bakery Association, and other key stakeholders.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal urged citizens to report any violations of the official rate list by contacting the district administration through the District Control Room (09929310553), the Pakistan Citizen Portal app, Marstiayal App, or the Deputy Commissioner’s office.