District Price Review Committee To Ensure Affordable Food Items
Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Friday chaired a meeting of the District Price Review Committee aimed at ensuring the availability of food items at affordable rates across the district.
During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner emphasized the district administration’s commitment to controlling inflation and providing food items to citizens at reasonable prices as per the official rate list. He instructed hotel representatives to ensure fair pricing for tea per cup, meals, and bakery items, based on a comparative analysis of prices in other districts.
Various officials, including price control magistrates, trader representatives, and officers from the food department, livestock, industries, and consumer protection were present in the meeting.
Trader representatives pledged their full cooperation in adhering to the established price list and providing relief to the public by ensuring compliance with regulations.
The meeting was attended by AC Zark Yar Khan Toru, AAC Sana Fatima, AAC Revenue Arshad Mahmood, District Food Controller Tariq Khan, and Assistant Director Industries and Consumer Protection Muhammad Ibrahim, along with representatives from the Hotel Association, Bakery Association, and other key stakeholders.
Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal urged citizens to report any violations of the official rate list by contacting the district administration through the District Control Room (09929310553), the Pakistan Citizen Portal app, Marstiayal App, or the Deputy Commissioner’s office.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N Swabi president pays tribute to marty's on Defense Day2 minutes ago
-
PHA organizes rally in connection with Defence Day12 minutes ago
-
All out efforts to control dengue, says Special Secretary Health12 minutes ago
-
Defense and Martyrs Day Celebration at PBF International College H-9, Islamabad12 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests two drug dealers with 2 kg Ice12 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi pays tribute to martyrs of country12 minutes ago
-
AJK observes 59th Defense Day of Pakistan with enthusiasm12 minutes ago
-
Education ministry appoints Zahid Munir as Scholar in Tehran University12 minutes ago
-
KP CM visits Capt Kernal Sher Khan Shaheed mausoleum, lays wreath22 minutes ago
-
Economic indicators turned positive due to consistent policies: Ahsan Iqbal42 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyrs on Defence & Martyr's Day42 minutes ago
-
Senator Azam Nazeer commends Meta's role in advancing 'Child Protection and Privacy' initiatives42 minutes ago