Open Menu

District Price Review Committee To Ensure Affordable Food Items

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM

District price review committee to ensure affordable food items

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Friday chaired a meeting of the District Price Review Committee aimed at ensuring the availability of food items at affordable rates across the district.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner emphasized the district administration’s commitment to controlling inflation and providing food items to citizens at reasonable prices as per the official rate list. He instructed hotel representatives to ensure fair pricing for tea per cup, meals, and bakery items, based on a comparative analysis of prices in other districts.

Various officials, including price control magistrates, trader representatives, and officers from the food department, livestock, industries, and consumer protection were present in the meeting.

Trader representatives pledged their full cooperation in adhering to the established price list and providing relief to the public by ensuring compliance with regulations.

The meeting was attended by AC Zark Yar Khan Toru, AAC Sana Fatima, AAC Revenue Arshad Mahmood, District Food Controller Tariq Khan, and Assistant Director Industries and Consumer Protection Muhammad Ibrahim, along with representatives from the Hotel Association, Bakery Association, and other key stakeholders.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal urged citizens to report any violations of the official rate list by contacting the district administration through the District Control Room (09929310553), the Pakistan Citizen Portal app, Marstiayal App, or the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Related Topics

Pakistan Abbottabad Hotel Price Cuban Peso From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

41 minutes ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

1 hour ago
 PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

3 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

4 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

4 hours ago
 SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

5 hours ago
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

24 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

24 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan