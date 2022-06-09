UrduPoint.com

District Price Review Meets

June 09, 2022

District Price Review meets

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :A meeting of District price Review was held in DC Office Conference Room here on Thursday with Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas in the chair.

Convener Price Control Committee Chaudhry Tariq Subhani, PML-N Members Provincial Assembly Chaudhry Arshad Warraich and Badar Chauhan, General Secretary Anjuman-e-Tajran Sheikh Javed Haider, President Ghee & cooking Oil Association Haji Noorul Hassan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Jazal, Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Murtaza, Assistant Commissioner Sambarial Haider Abbas, Assistant Commissioner Pasrur Anam Ali Khan, District Officer Industries Rashida Batool and representatives of local Ghee and Cooking Oil Mills also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, suggestions and consultations were discussed on controlling inflation and other issues.

It was decided that wholesale dealers and stockists should share their stock in WhatsApp groups formed by the district administration and ensure the supply ofsubsidized goods to the public, including the sale of essential commodities atfixed rates.

