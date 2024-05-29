Open Menu

District Prison Health Council Meets:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2024 | 12:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mianwali, Khalid Javed Goraya, presided over a meeting of the District Prison Health Council held at the DC office's committee room on Wednesday.

The CEO of Health, Dr. Mian Kashif Ali, while giving a briefing regarding the facilities of treatment and check-ups being provided to the inmates of Mianwali jail, said that a five-day medical camp for screening of the prisoners was held.

After the screening of the inmates, they were provided with medical facilities according to their diagnosed diseases,he said.

Superintendent of Central Jail Mianwali, Saqib Chaudhry, informed the DC about problems regarding health in the jail.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that the purpose of establishing this committee was to provide basic health facilities by the government to the inmates of the jail.

He mentioned that after receiving funds, measures would be taken to ensure the provision of health facilities and medicines to the prisoners.

