District Programme Officer ESEF organizes admission campaign awareness walk

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :District Program Officer Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation (ESEF) Nadeem Amjad on Tuesday organised admission campaign at Girls Community School Mangal.

He also participated in the awareness walk for the next educational year 2022-23 and met with the members of the school committee during the campaign.

Talking to the committee members and teachers, Amjad said that they should inform parents about free admissions and also highlight the importance of education.

He said that the children who were unable to take admissions in schools due to any circumstance should be enrolled.

The committee members have ensured to create awareness about the importance of education among parents and encourage them to send their children to the school.