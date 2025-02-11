Open Menu

District Quality Control Board (DQCB) Refers 18 Drug Cases To Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 08:45 PM

District Quality Control Board (DQCB) refers 18 drug cases to court

District Quality Control Board (DQCB) has referred 18 drug related cases to the court of special judicial magistrate

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) District Quality Control board (DQCB) has referred 18 drug related cases to the court of special judicial magistrate.

After presiding over DQCB meeting here on Tuesday, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Qaisar Javaid said that the meeting heard 37 cases against various medical stores and clinics and referred 18 cases to the court.

The meeting also issued warning to the owners of 11 medical stores and clinic in addition to adjourning 8 cases for next meeting.

He said that a vigorous campaign was launched against the sale of spurious and expired drugs to save lives of the people.

CEO Health Dr Asfand Yar, Secretary DQCB Robina Akhtar, Dr Siddique, Ghulam Sabir and others were also present in the meeting.

Recent Stories

Dubai Police to host World Rescue Challenge 2027

Dubai Police to host World Rescue Challenge 2027

2 minutes ago
 UAE to launch National Cybersecurity Strategy

UAE to launch National Cybersecurity Strategy

2 minutes ago
 Noor Alam for providing relief to masses of KP, Ba ..

Noor Alam for providing relief to masses of KP, Balochistan

18 seconds ago
 Special support of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Ali Kh ..

Special support of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Ali Khan Tareen, a rehabilitation ca ..

11 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Nawaf Salam on hi ..

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Nawaf Salam on his appointment as Lebanon's Pri ..

17 minutes ago
 National polio immunization drive concludes

National polio immunization drive concludes

1 minute ago
High Court Bar elections to be held on Feb 22

High Court Bar elections to be held on Feb 22

1 minute ago
 One nabbed for making fake call on helpline 15

One nabbed for making fake call on helpline 15

1 minute ago
 District Quality Control Board (DQCB) refers 18 dr ..

District Quality Control Board (DQCB) refers 18 drug cases to court

1 minute ago
 Co-curricular activities vital for refurbishing st ..

Co-curricular activities vital for refurbishing students’ skills: Dr Sarwar

59 seconds ago
 Our partnership with UAE strategic, growing, Polis ..

Our partnership with UAE strategic, growing, Polish President tells WAM

32 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan echoes Pakistan's concerns regarding Af ..

Uzbekistan echoes Pakistan's concerns regarding Afghanistan

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan