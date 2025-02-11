District Quality Control Board (DQCB) refers 18 drug cases to court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) District Quality Control board (DQCB) has referred 18 drug related cases to the court of special judicial magistrate.

After presiding over DQCB meeting here on Tuesday, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Qaisar Javaid said that the meeting heard 37 cases against various medical stores and clinics and referred 18 cases to the court.

The meeting also issued warning to the owners of 11 medical stores and clinic in addition to adjourning 8 cases for next meeting.

He said that a vigorous campaign was launched against the sale of spurious and expired drugs to save lives of the people.

CEO Health Dr Asfand Yar, Secretary DQCB Robina Akhtar, Dr Siddique, Ghulam Sabir and others were also present in the meeting.