District Quality Control Board examines 37 cases on Drug Act violations

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :A meeting of the District Quality Control board held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Wattoo here on Saturday.

A total of 37 cases against medical stores involved in violations of the Drug Act were examined during the meeting and out of which 20 cases were referred to the drug court while warning notices were issued to 14 and directed them to make best arrangements.

Three cases were adjourned till next hearing.

The ADC also reviewed the performance of drug in­spectors and directed them for accelerating the drive against sale and manufacturing of spurious drugs.

Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr KhaliqdadNiswana, Secretary Quality Control Board and drug inspectors at­tended the meeting.