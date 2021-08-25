UrduPoint.com

District Quality Control Board Meeting Held

A meeting of the District Quality Control Board was held here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Wattoo

A total 32 cases against medical stores involved in violations of the Drug Act were examined during the meeting and most of them were referred to the drug court.

The ADC also reviewed the performance of drug inspectors and directed them for accelerating the drive against sale and manufacturing of spurious drugs.

He said stern action should be taken against quacks who were playing with health of patients.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Aslam Asad, Secretary Quality Control Board Faheem Ziaand drug inspectors attended the meeting.

