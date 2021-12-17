District Quality Control Board meeting held

A meeting of the District Quality Control board was held here on Friday under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bilal Feroz Joyia

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :A meeting of the District Quality Control board was held here on Friday under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bilal Feroz Joyia.

A total 31 cases against medical stores involved in violations of the Drug Act were examined during the meeting and 14 were referred to the drug court.

The ADCG also reviewed the performance of drug inspectors and directed them for accelerating the drive against sale and manufacturing of spurious drugs.

He said stern action should be taken against quacks who were playing with health of patients.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi, Secretary Quality Control Board Zafar Iqbal and drug inspectors attended the meeting.