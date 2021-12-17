UrduPoint.com

District Quality Control Board Meeting Held

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 03:17 PM

District Quality Control Board meeting held

A meeting of the District Quality Control board was held here on Friday under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bilal Feroz Joyia

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :A meeting of the District Quality Control board was held here on Friday under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bilal Feroz Joyia.

A total 31 cases against medical stores involved in violations of the Drug Act were examined during the meeting and 14 were referred to the drug court.

The ADCG also reviewed the performance of drug inspectors and directed them for accelerating the drive against sale and manufacturing of spurious drugs.

He said stern action should be taken against quacks who were playing with health of patients.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi, Secretary Quality Control Board Zafar Iqbal and drug inspectors attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Drugs Sale Court

Recent Stories

UAE announces 234 new COVID-19 cases, 127 recoveri ..

UAE announces 234 new COVID-19 cases, 127 recoveries, and no deaths in the last ..

5 minutes ago
 10 patients of coronavirus admitted in LRH

10 patients of coronavirus admitted in LRH

1 second ago
 NCOC announces winter vacations in educational ins ..

NCOC announces winter vacations in educational institutions from 3rd January

3 seconds ago
 UN warns Ethiopia risks descent into 'generalised ..

UN warns Ethiopia risks descent into 'generalised violence', with regional impac ..

43 seconds ago
 Fans must show vaccine pass to attend AFCON games: ..

Fans must show vaccine pass to attend AFCON games: officials

45 seconds ago
 Five dead as powerful typhoon batters the Philippi ..

Five dead as powerful typhoon batters the Philippines

47 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.