District Quality Control Board Meeting Held

Published April 27, 2022

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :A meeting of the District Quality Control board was held here on Wednesday, with Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Talha Zubair.

A total of 33 cases against medical stores involved in violation of the Drug Act were examined in the meeting.

The ADCG also reviewed the performance of drug inspectors and directed them for accelerating the drive against sale and manufacturing of spurious drugs.

He said stern action should be taken against quacks who were playing with health of patients.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi, Secretary Quality Control Board Dr Muhammad Zafar and drug inspectors attended the meeting.

