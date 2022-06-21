UrduPoint.com

District Quality Control Board Meeting Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2022 | 01:00 PM

District Quality Control Board meeting held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :A meeting of the District Quality Control board was held with Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Talha Zubair here on Tuesday, A total of 32 cases against medical stores involved in violation of the Drug Act were examined in the meeting.

The ADCG reviewed the performance of drug inspectors and directed them for accelerating the drive against sale and manufacturing of spurious drugs.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi, Secretary Quality Control Board Dr Muhammad Zafar and drug inspectors attended the meeting.

