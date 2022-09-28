UrduPoint.com

District Quality Control Board Meeting Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2022 | 05:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :A meeting of the District Quality Control board was held here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Wattoo.

A total 32 cases against medical stores involved in violations of the Drug Act were examined during the meeting and most of them were referred to the drug court.

The ADC also reviewed the performance of drug inspectors and directed them for acceleratingthe drive against sale and manufacturing of spurious drugs.

Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr KhaliqdadNiswana, Secretary Quality Control Board Rana Amir and drug inspectors attended the meeting.

