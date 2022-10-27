District Quality Control Board meeting held:

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :A meeting of the District Quality Control board was held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Wattoo.

A total of 54 cases against medical stores involved in violations of the Drug Act were examined during the meeting and most of them were referred to the drug court.

The ADC reviewed the performance of drug inspectors and directed them for accelerating the drive against sale and manufacturing of spurious drugs.

Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr KhaliqdadNiswana, Secretary Quality Control board Ahmad Mehmood and drug inspectors attended the meeting.