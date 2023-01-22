District Quality Control Board meeting held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :The District Quality Control Board approved to send 31 cases to a drug court for buying and selling drugs without the licence.

The board meeting was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Syeda Amina Maudoodi in which Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Ahmed Nasir, Board SecretaryHafiz Muhammed Faisal, Dr Saad Ashraf and drug inspectors participated.

A total 81 cases were put up in the meeting and 31 cases were sent to the court.