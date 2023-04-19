District Quality Control Board meeting held in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :A meeting of the District Quality Control board was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza here on Wednesday.

District Secretary of Drug Control and drug inspectors of all tehsils participated in the meeting, wherein various cases of medical stores were heard, said the district administration spokesperson.

The DC said on the occasion that no one would be allowed to play with human lives under any circumstances. He also directed the drug inspectors to continue strict action against the dealers.