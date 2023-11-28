District Quality Control Board Meets
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2023 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) A meeting of District Quality Control Board was held here on Tuesday with
Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Ahmed Wattoo in
the chair.
Secretary District Quality Control Board Tariq Mahmood and drug inspectors
attended the meeting.
The meeting decided to send cases to the drug court against five people
involved in buying and selling prohibited and substandard medicines, while
warning has been issued to nine people as well.
A total of 17 cases were presented in the meeting.
The ADC directed all drug inspectors to adopt a zero tolerance policy
on expired drugs and expedite action against quacks.
The board directed the persons involved in the business of medicines
who committed minor irregularities to keep their record upto date, while
other cases have been adjourned till the next date.