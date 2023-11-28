District Quality Control Board meets

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) A meeting of District Quality Control Board was held here on Tuesday with

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Ahmed Wattoo in

the chair.

Secretary District Quality Control Board Tariq Mahmood and drug inspectors

attended the meeting.

The meeting decided to send cases to the drug court against five people

involved in buying and selling prohibited and substandard medicines, while

warning has been issued to nine people as well.

A total of 17 cases were presented in the meeting.

The ADC directed all drug inspectors to adopt a zero tolerance policy

on expired drugs and expedite action against quacks.

The board directed the persons involved in the business of medicines

who committed minor irregularities to keep their record upto date, while

other cases have been adjourned till the next date.