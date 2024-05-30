District Quality Control Board meets:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mianwali, Khalid Javed Goraya, chaired a District Quality Control board meeting on Thursday at the DC office's committee room.

The DC conducted hearings of nine cases of pharmacies and medical stores for violations of drug rules during the meeting.

After examining all the cases, Deputy Commissioner Khalid Javed Goraya referred four cases of medical store owners to the drug court in Faisalabad for further action.

He issued warnings to four others and directed to present the case of an absent medical store owner at the next hearing.

During the meeting, the DC instructed quality control officers to take action against medical stores who were selling substandard, expired, and counterfeit medicines as well as against quacks in the district.

CEO Health Dr. Mian Kashif Ali, Secretary of the District Quality Control Board Madam Mehwish Nigah, and three drug inspectors from three tehsils participated in the meeting.