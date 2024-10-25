District Quality Control Board Meets
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) A meeting of the District Quality Control board was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Umar Farooq in his conference room, here on Friday.
The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Office District Health Authority Dr Asad Aslam, Secretary Quality Control Board Amir Mahmood and drug inspectors. Cases of 26 illegally operated medical stores and clinics were reviewed in detail.
ADCG Umar Farooq directed the drug inspectors to intensify efforts against the illegal sale of counterfeit and substandard medicines across the district. He emphasized the importance of taking strict legal action against the owners of medical stores selling prohibited or expired medicines.
Furthermore, he advised that any store owners who had previously been warned and found to violate regulations again would face legal action in accordance with the law.
