Open Menu

District Quality Control Board Meets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2024 | 04:40 PM

District Quality Control Board meets

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) A meeting of the District Quality Control board was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Umar Farooq in his conference room, here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Office District Health Authority Dr Asad Aslam, Secretary Quality Control Board Amir Mahmood and drug inspectors. Cases of 26 illegally operated medical stores and clinics were reviewed in detail.

ADCG Umar Farooq directed the drug inspectors to intensify efforts against the illegal sale of counterfeit and substandard medicines across the district. He emphasized the importance of taking strict legal action against the owners of medical stores selling prohibited or expired medicines.

Furthermore, he advised that any store owners who had previously been warned and found to violate regulations again would face legal action in accordance with the law.

Related Topics

Sale

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow

53 minutes ago
 Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England c ..

Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance co ..

Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce

2 hours ago
 Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer ..

Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!

2 hours ago
 Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third ..

Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England

5 hours ago
 PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses ..

PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to n ..

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics

17 hours ago
 UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting globa ..

UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..

17 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister

17 hours ago
 UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissio ..

UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan