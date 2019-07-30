District Quality Control Board to forward 10 cases against quacks to drug court

District Quality Control Board (DQCB) decided to forward 10 cases to the drug court against quacks, medical stores running without licenses and other violations of the drug act

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :District Quality Control Board (DQCB) decided to forward 10 cases to the drug court against quacks, medical stores running without licenses and other violations of the drug act.

The board in its meeting held with acting Deputy Commissioner Tariq Khan Niazi in the chair here Tuesday, issued warning to four medical store owners and hearing of 3 cases adjourned for till next meeting for verification of documents.

The board also cancelled license of a medical store while one medical store was de-sealed.

AC headquarters Afifa Shajiah, CCO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, Deputy Public Prosecutor Sanjeela Nazir, Drug Inspectors Khalid Mustafa and others attended the meeting.

The DC said that no medical store in the district would be allowed to run without a license and directed drug inspectors to make bound owners of medical stores to follow drug rules and regulations.