District Reconciliation Committee Hangu Decides Old Property Dispute

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 08:31 PM

District Reconciliation Committee here Thursday solved a three decades old property dispute between two rivalry families with mutual consensus

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :District Reconciliation Committee here Thursday solved a three decades old property dispute between two rivalry families with mutual consensus.

The district head of police Shahid Ahmed Khan directed the reconciliation committee to settle dispute between Abdul Wahab and Mohammad Iqbal.

The DRC worked out on the matter and succeeded for elimination of 28-year-old enmity.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Shahid Ahmed Hangu said with the establishment of DRC, the public disputes were being solved. He lauded the efforts of Chairman DRC Malik Aaqil and also assured all possible support to DRC from district police.

On the occasion, both the disputed parties thanked the reconciliation committee and expressed confidence over agreement. Member of DRC including Haji Qasim Khan, Malik Fazal Noor, Haji Gul Shaid Khan and Haji Zaheer Hussain also present on the event.

