District Recruitment Committee Discuss Matters Related To Jobs On Deceased Quota

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2023 | 08:50 PM

District recruitment committee discuss matters related to jobs on deceased quota

A meeting of the District recruitment committee chaired by the representative of Services and General Administration department and section officer Ashraf Ansari was held on Monday

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ):A meeting of the District recruitment committee chaired by the representative of Services and General Administration department and section officer Ashraf Ansari was held on Monday.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, matters relating to providing Government jobs to the heirs of deceased employees under deceased quota were discussed.

On the occasion documents of the heirs of deceased employees of various departments including education, health, revenue, local government and other departments were verified and the Sindh Government was urged to provide jobs to eligible candidates.

Ansari said the process of providing Government jobs to the heirs of deceased employees has been made easier so that the heirs may not face any inconvenience in this regard.

