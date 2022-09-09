UrduPoint.com

District Recruitment Committee Meeting On Sept 22

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2022 | 06:45 PM

District recruitment committee meeting on Sept 22

Chief Executive District Education Authority Akhtar Abbas Khan has said that recruitment of junior clerk and class-IV was being done under Retirement Act 17/A for employees, who died during service or medical board of category A and B.

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Executive District education Authority Akhtar Abbas Khan has said that recruitment of junior clerk and class-IV was being done under Retirement Act 17/A for employees, who died during service or medical board of category A and B.

Talking to the media here on Friday, he said the district recruitment committee meeting would be held on Sept 22, 2022 in his office in this regard.

He said that applications for junior clerk were being received in the office of the District Education Authority Sargodha and class IV applications were being received in the respective school office, while the last date for receiving the applications was Sept 19.

Junior clerk typing and proficiency test would be held on Sept 22 at 11am at Quaid-e-Azam academy for Educational Development, he added.

Related Topics

Education Died Sargodha Media

Recent Stories

UK rail, postal staff halt strikes after queen's d ..

UK rail, postal staff halt strikes after queen's death

3 minutes ago
 Food department foils attempt of embezzling govt f ..

Food department foils attempt of embezzling govt flour bags' as cases registered ..

3 minutes ago
 Khanpur dam spillways opened to release extra wate ..

Khanpur dam spillways opened to release extra water

3 minutes ago
 Rebuilding Mariupol, Rubizhne, Severodonetsk May C ..

Rebuilding Mariupol, Rubizhne, Severodonetsk May Cost Over $2.9Bln - Russian Inv ..

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews arrangements made for Chehlum ..

Commissioner reviews arrangements made for Chehlum, Urs

3 minutes ago
 Bentley car: Lahore High Court reserves verdict on ..

Bentley car: Lahore High Court reserves verdict on plea for protective bail canc ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.