District recruitment committee meeting on Sept 22

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Executive District education Authority Akhtar Abbas Khan has said that recruitment of junior clerk and class-IV was being done under Retirement Act 17/A for employees, who died during service or medical board of category A and B.

Talking to the media here on Friday, he said the district recruitment committee meeting would be held on Sept 22, 2022 in his office in this regard.

He said that applications for junior clerk were being received in the office of the District Education Authority Sargodha and class IV applications were being received in the respective school office, while the last date for receiving the applications was Sept 19.

Junior clerk typing and proficiency test would be held on Sept 22 at 11am at Quaid-e-Azam academy for Educational Development, he added.