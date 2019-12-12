District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) challans 27 drivers, impounds 7 vehicles

(@imziishan)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has challaned 27 drivers and impounded 7 vehicles over violation of traffic rules and unavailability of documents.

The Secretary (DRTA) Farooq Aziz Thursday told APP that checking was made by the authority along with traffic police at Sargodha-Khushab-Mianwali roads and checked fitness certificates and other documents of the drivers and vehicles.

The secretary DRTA has impounded 7 vehicles over incomplete documents and imposed Rs17,500 fines to 27 drivers on spot over violating traffic rules and sent challans to court.