UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Challans 15 Vehicles, Impose Fines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 03:31 PM

District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Challans 15 vehicles, impose fines

Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has Challaned 15 vehicles and imposed fines over violation of traffic rules

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has Challaned 15 vehicles and imposed fines over violation of traffic rules.

Authorities said Tuesday that Secretary (DRTA) Farooq Haider along with traffic police conducted raids at different routes in the district Sargodha and checked fitness certificates and other documents of commercial vehicles.

Secretary DRTA has impounded three vehicles over incomplete documents and imposed fines Rs 18,500 to other 15 vehicles on the spot over violating traffic rules and sent Challans in the court.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Traffic Sargodha Court

Recent Stories

PPP Minister Nasir Shah offers his ministry to MQM ..

6 minutes ago

Haroon Rashid highlights new structure’s positiv ..

24 minutes ago

Khalifa University achieves new milestones during ..

50 minutes ago

Israel's Leviathan field begins pumping gas

4 minutes ago

Iraq protesters attack US embassy over strikes: AF ..

4 minutes ago

Eight sailors abducted from Greek oil tanker in Ca ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.