District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Challans 15 vehicles, impose fines

(@FahadShabbir)

Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has Challaned 15 vehicles and imposed fines over violation of traffic rules

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has Challaned 15 vehicles and imposed fines over violation of traffic rules.

Authorities said Tuesday that Secretary (DRTA) Farooq Haider along with traffic police conducted raids at different routes in the district Sargodha and checked fitness certificates and other documents of commercial vehicles.

Secretary DRTA has impounded three vehicles over incomplete documents and imposed fines Rs 18,500 to other 15 vehicles on the spot over violating traffic rules and sent Challans in the court.