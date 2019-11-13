District Regional Transport Authority Sargodha impounded 4 vehicles, challan 27 others

(@FahadShabbir)

District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has Challan 27 vehicles and impounded four others over violation of traffic rules

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has Challan 27 vehicles and impounded four others over violation of traffic rules.

The authorities said Wednesday that DRTA Secretary Farooq Aziz along with traffic police conducted raids at Khushab-Mianwali road and checked fitness certificates and other documents of the drivers and vehicles.

The secretary has impounded four vehicles over incomplete documents and imposed Rs 22,500 fines while challan 27 drivers on spot over violating traffic rules and sent Challans to the courts.