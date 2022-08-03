District rescue 1122 emergency officer inspects security arrangements during Muharram

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :District rescue 1122 emergency officer Kamal Shah has paid visit to rescue 1122 command and control and inspected communication system as part of preparedness for Muharram ul Haram.

The rescue spokesperson said that the visiting officer directed the staff to make best use of the communication system for ensuring effective coordination on occasion of Muhrram especially the 9th and 10th.

He said that a robust rescue plan had been devised to provide prompt services and effectively deal with emergency situations during Muharram.

He said that Kamal Shah had already sought a complete report regarding emergency equipment including Rescue 1122 control room, communication, operational vehicles and other equipments.

Similarly all types of holidays would be canceled for all rescue officers and officials during Muharram.

Rescue 1122 service remains alert for 24 hours during the days of Muharram and rescue 1122 medical teams along with ambulances would be available in all the tehsils of the district.

The rescue teams would be available on all the main procession routes of Ashura day to provide prompt services and effectively deal with any kind of emergency situation.