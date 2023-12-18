District Returning Officers, Returning Officers take oaths

All designated District Returning Officers (DROs) in Sindh have taken their oaths for conducting general elections of 2024

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) All designated District Returning Officers (DROs) in Sindh have taken their oaths for conducting general elections of 2024.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi took the oath as the DRO for Hyderabad district. The provincial election commissioner administered oaths to all DROs across Sindh, according to a handout.

On the other hand, DROs were directed to administer oath to ROs under which District Returning Officer/Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi administered oath to all Returning Officers of the district.

The ROs appointed to monitor the elections in three Constituencies of the National Assembly and six constituencies of the Provincial Assembly in Hyderabad, took oath in a ceremony held here at Shehbaz Hall.