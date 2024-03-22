District Revenue Review Committee meeting emphasizes citizen services and agricultural issues

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal Friday chaired a meeting of the District Revenue Review Committee to demonstrate a collective commitment to enhance administrative efficiency and citizen services.

During the meeting, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Arshad Mahmood and Deputy Director Service Delivery Center (SDC) Sajjad Khan provided detailed briefings on revenue cases and the ongoing process of computerization within the district.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal issued directives to magistrates, Tehsildars, and assistant Tehsildars to ensure the seamless provision of facilities and services to citizens at district administration offices. Emphasizing the importance of timely service delivery, he underscored the need to adhere to designated timeframes.

Furthermore, Deputy Commissioner Iqbal instructed the inclusion of transfers in the record of mutations and inheritance transfers, alongside the computerization of six sub-registrars' offices.

These measures aim to streamline services and enhance accessibility for citizens.

In a bid to alleviate the financial burden on citizens, directives were issued for price control magistrates and revenue staff to regularly set prices of essential commodities such as fruits, vegetables, and poultry at the lowest rates. This initiative seeks to provide relief to the local populace.

Recognizing the importance of agricultural issues, special instructions were provided to Revenue Officer Nawaz Hasan Abbasi for the swift resolution of agricultural-related matters, highlighting the administration's commitment to addressing the concerns of farmers and agricultural stakeholders.