Open Menu

District Revenue Review Committee Meeting Emphasizes Citizen Services And Agricultural Issues

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2024 | 05:40 PM

District Revenue Review Committee meeting emphasizes citizen services and agricultural issues

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal Friday chaired a meeting of the District Revenue Review Committee to demonstrate a collective commitment to enhance administrative efficiency and citizen services.

During the meeting, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Arshad Mahmood and Deputy Director Service Delivery Center (SDC) Sajjad Khan provided detailed briefings on revenue cases and the ongoing process of computerization within the district.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal issued directives to magistrates, Tehsildars, and assistant Tehsildars to ensure the seamless provision of facilities and services to citizens at district administration offices. Emphasizing the importance of timely service delivery, he underscored the need to adhere to designated timeframes.

Furthermore, Deputy Commissioner Iqbal instructed the inclusion of transfers in the record of mutations and inheritance transfers, alongside the computerization of six sub-registrars' offices.

These measures aim to streamline services and enhance accessibility for citizens.

In a bid to alleviate the financial burden on citizens, directives were issued for price control magistrates and revenue staff to regularly set prices of essential commodities such as fruits, vegetables, and poultry at the lowest rates. This initiative seeks to provide relief to the local populace.

Recognizing the importance of agricultural issues, special instructions were provided to Revenue Officer Nawaz Hasan Abbasi for the swift resolution of agricultural-related matters, highlighting the administration's commitment to addressing the concerns of farmers and agricultural stakeholders.

Related Topics

Resolution Price

Recent Stories

Adiala jail superintendent refuses online meetings ..

Adiala jail superintendent refuses online meetings between Imran, his lawyers

4 minutes ago
 Allied Bank and Teamup Ventures collaborates for 3 ..

Allied Bank and Teamup Ventures collaborates for 3rd Allied Bank Fintech Hackath ..

45 minutes ago
 Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says ..

Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja

2 hours ago
 IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol

IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol

3 hours ago
 Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonigh ..

Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight

3 hours ago
 Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined ..

Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment

3 hours ago
FM urges considering aggressive financing for nucl ..

FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects

4 hours ago
 SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s remo ..

SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforc ..

Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..

6 hours ago
 First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next m ..

First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan