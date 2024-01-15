Open Menu

District RO Reviews Polling Arrangements

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2024 | 02:20 PM

District RO reviews polling arrangements

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) and District Returning Officer (RO) reviewed arrangements at polling stations to carry out smooth balloting, as the due date of the general election came closer.

DC Rizwan Qadir presiding over a meeting here, served notices on the public officials being absent in the election training started here.

All-out arrangements for conducting of free and fair election were reviewed during the meeting.

Rizwan Qadir insisted that there would be no stone unturned to hold the impartial election in Multan.

He said election duty was a constitutional responsibility in which no kind of negligence would be tolerated.

Candidates of all political parties with independents would be bound by the electoral code of conduct of the Election Commission.

He said all Returning Officers were tasked to complete the screening of Polling booths situated within their concerned jurisdiction.

He said sensitive polling stations would be monitored by CCTV cameras with additional contingent of police would be deployed to control sort of law and order violations.

