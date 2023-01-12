District RTI Center established

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :A 'District Right To Information Center' has been established at the office of Deputy Commissioner to provide information to people under Right To Information Act here on Thursday.

Chief Information Commissioner Mahboob Qadir Shah with Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh inaugurated the center.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan, Prof Dr Jalal Arif and others were present on the occasion.