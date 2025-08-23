District Seerat-un-Nabi Committee Meets To Review Arrangements For Eid Milad Un Nabi
Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2025 | 05:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner General Hassan Tariq chaired a meeting of the District Seerat-un-Nabi Committee at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here Saturday.
Representatives of Milad Committees from Rawalpindi City and Cantonment, along with DSP Security Sohail Ahmed and DSP Traffic Zafar Mahmood, attended the meeting.
The meeting reviewed in detail the arrangements for processions and celebrations to be held on September 5 in connection with the 1500th anniversary of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.
Addressing the participants, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Hassan Tariq said that the government would utilize all available resources to facilitate the participants of the processions and celebrations on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.
He emphasized that cleanliness, proper lighting, traffic management and foolproof security along the procession routes would be ensured. He further stated that it was essential to remain vigilant against internal and external threats on such occasions. Therefore, all Milad Committees and procession organizers must extend full cooperation with government departments to avoid any untoward incident.
During the meeting, the DSP Security briefed the participants about the security plan, while Traffic Police officials informed them about the measures taken to ensure smooth traffic flow and public convenience during the processions.
