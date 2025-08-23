Open Menu

District Seerat-un-Nabi Committee Meets To Review Arrangements For Eid Milad Un Nabi

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2025 | 05:50 PM

District Seerat-un-Nabi Committee meets to review arrangements for Eid Milad un Nabi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner General Hassan Tariq chaired a meeting of the District Seerat-un-Nabi Committee at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here Saturday.

Representatives of Milad Committees from Rawalpindi City and Cantonment, along with DSP Security Sohail Ahmed and DSP Traffic Zafar Mahmood, attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed in detail the arrangements for processions and celebrations to be held on September 5 in connection with the 1500th anniversary of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Addressing the participants, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Hassan Tariq said that the government would utilize all available resources to facilitate the participants of the processions and celebrations on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

He emphasized that cleanliness, proper lighting, traffic management and foolproof security along the procession routes would be ensured. He further stated that it was essential to remain vigilant against internal and external threats on such occasions. Therefore, all Milad Committees and procession organizers must extend full cooperation with government departments to avoid any untoward incident.

During the meeting, the DSP Security briefed the participants about the security plan, while Traffic Police officials informed them about the measures taken to ensure smooth traffic flow and public convenience during the processions.

Recent Stories

Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defe ..

Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defeat against South Africa

14 minutes ago
 Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, h ..

Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, health benefits

24 minutes ago
 Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Duc ..

Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Ducky Bhai

36 minutes ago
 Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usa ..

Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usaimi 'Order of Friendship'

1 hour ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended f ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended for five days

2 hours ago
 Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Si ..

Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Sindh CTD operation

2 hours ago

Field Marshal Munir reiterates Pakistan’s Army’s resolve to stand with Baloc ..

2 hours ago
 Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portu ..

Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portugal

3 hours ago
 UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Cha ..

UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Championship opener in Lake Toba

3 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns attack ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns attack on World Food Programme Humani ..

3 hours ago
 Akshay Kumar reveals his fitness secrets at 57

Akshay Kumar reveals his fitness secrets at 57

3 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Saudi King ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Princ ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan