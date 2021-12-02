District, Session Judge Bahawalpur inspects prison

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :District and Session Judge, Bahawalpur, Chaudhary Muhammad Ameer visited Central Jail and inspected different barracks and sections of the prison.

During the visit he was accompanied by Senior Civil Judge, Bahawalpur, Nadeem Yousuf.

They inspected Jail PCO, Women Ward, Jail Hospital, Kitchen, Jail Factory and barracks.

The District and Session, on the occasion directed release of four prisoners who were sentenced on minor charges.

Deputy Superintendent Prison, Asad Tariq was also present on the occasion.